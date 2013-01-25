* Greek current account gap narrows 73 pct y/y * Drop reflects falling imports and debt payments * Export performance weak, tourism drops ATHENS, Jan 25 Greece's current account gap narrowed by more than two-thirds in the year to November due to falls in imports by austerity-hit consumers and lower interest payments after a sovereign debt cut. According to figures from the Greek central bank released said on Friday, the current account balance narrowed by 63 percent in November to 850.3 million euros ($1.14 billion). This brought the January-November gap to 5.05 billion euros, 73 percent lower than in the same period last year. The current account balance is a key measure for how competitive a nation's economy is and on whether it lives within its means. The reading deteriorated during Greece's debt-fuelled economic boom to a record deficit of 14.7 percent of gross domestic product in 2008. But a severe economic contraction, partly due to austerity measures as part of the country's international bailout, is expected to narrow the gap to 4.2 percent in 2012 and almost eliminate it in 2014, according to IMF estimates. Still, the biggest part of the improvement so far does not reflect improving economic competitiveness but rather falling imports, as austerity-hurt businesses and households cut down on their purchases of foreign machinery and consumer goods that are not produced at home. Imports dropped by an annual 12 percent to 38.61 billion euros in Jan-Nov, according to central bank figures. Exports of products, excluding fuels processed by the country's two refineries, rose by a mere 2.4 percent over the same period to 12.57 billion. Tourism, the country's chief money spinner, did not help either, falling by 4.6 percent to 9.89 billion euros. Arrivals from Germany, Greece's biggest tourism market, dropped by almost a fifth, partly on fears about a backlash on German tourists caused by Berlin's tough austerity demands on Athens. But interest payments on Greece's sovereign debt dropped sharply after a 75 percent writedown Athens imposed on private sector bondholders back in March. The income account balance, which reflects such payments, narrowed by 72 percent to 2.13 billion. Greece's foreign exchange reserves stood at 6.0 billion euros at the end of November, the Bank of Greece added. ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2012 2011 November -0.850 -2.284 October -0.684 -1.469 September +0.775 -1.069 August +1.601 -0.103 July +0.642 -0.880 June -0.274 -1.598 May -1.194 -1.922 Jan-Nov. -5.050 -18.491 ------------------------------------------- source: Bank of Greece