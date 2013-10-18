* Current account surplus shrinks to 1.22 bln eur
* Aug tourism revenue up 12.4 pct
ATHENS Oct 18 Strong spending by foreign
visitors kept Greece's cumulative current account deficit for
this year falling in August although a corresponding rise in
imports pushed its trade shortfall higher.
With domestic demand, investment and industrial output
suffering from searing budget cuts, spending by foreign
visitors is becoming the only growth driver for the euro zone's
worst performing economy, now in its sixth year of recession and
projected to contract another 4.0 percent this year.
Tourism receipts, the country's biggest foreign-currency
earner, rose 12.4 percent year-on-year to 2.84 billion euros in
August, generating a current account surplus of 1.221 billion
euros ($1.67 billion), down from 1.663 billion euros in the same
month a year ago.
Greece's annual current account gap ballooned to 15 percent
of gross domestic product in 2008, but it is now improving fast
and the International Monetary Fund expects it to shrink to 0.8
percent of GDP this year.
"The current account adjustment continues at a strong pace,
helped by higher tourism revenue and an ongoing compression of
imports," said Eurobank economist Platon Monokroussos.
"I expect the current account deficit to shrink below 1.0
percent of GDP in 2013 and record a small surplus next year."
Tourism revenue for the first eight months of this year grew
13.7 percent compared with the same period last year to 8.69
billion euros. The industry is forecasting a 10 percent rise
in tourism receipts for the full year to 11 billion euros,
expecting more than 17 million visitors.
Hoteliers, restaurant owners and tourism businesses have
slashed prices and upgraded services to weather the crisis and
lure more visitors.
A better mix of visitors - including those who stay longer
and spend more on average, such as Russian tourists - is also
helping.