BRIEF-Abdulmohsen Al Hokair signs lease contract with Jabal Omar Development
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
BRUSSELS, March 9 Greece told euro zone finance ministers it would force investors holding bonds governed by Greek law but who did not subscribe to its debt swap to participate in the exchange by activating collective action clauses (CACs).
"The Eurogroup (of euro zone finance ministers) was informed that Greece will activate the collective action clauses applicable to bonds governed by Greek law," Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker said in a statement.
CACs are legal caveats that make a debt restructuring deal agreed to by a majority of bondholders binding for all.
Almost 86 percent of private investors holding Greek debt subscribed to a debt swap that closed on Thursday. If the CACs are activated, investors holding another 10 percent of Greek debt are likely to be forced to take part. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
SAN JUAN, June 11 Puerto Ricans head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether they want their struggling U.S. territory to become the 51st U.S. state, although a vote in favor would likely face an uphill battle in Congress and with President Donald Trump.