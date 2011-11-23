ATHENS Nov 23 Greece needs an "all-out
effort" to avoid being driven out of the euro zone and set back
to standards of living not seen in decades, the country's
central bank warned on Wednesday.
"What is at stake is whether the country is to remain within
the euro area," the Bank of Greece said in its interim monetary
policy report.
The central bank urged the country's new coalition
government under former ECB Vice President Lucas Papademos to
restore confidence, fix the country's finances and kickstart
growth.
"There are two national objectives which we must now pursue
at all costs: first to generate primary surpluses... second, to
speed up recovery," the central bank said.
