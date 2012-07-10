ATHENS, July 10 Greece's central bank chief said
on Tuesday that bank deposits were returning at a "satisfactory
pace" after elections last month reduced uncertainty about the
country's future in the euro zone.
"The banks had gone through a difficult period and lost
deposits, but after the elections bank deposits returned at a
satisfactory pace," said George Provopoulos, governor of the
Bank of Greece told the country's president Karolos Papoulias,
in remarks made before journalists.
He called on Greece's new government to act "courageously"
to push through privatisations.