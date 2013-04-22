BRIEF-Jinzi Ham announces FY 2016 dividend payment; unit to buy shares in data service firm
* Says co plans to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
ATHENS, April 22 Swiss holding company Coca Cola HBC AG said on Monday that shareholders representing 96.85 percent of Coca-Cola Hellenic's (CCH) voting shares accepted its voluntary share exchange offer for the Greek bottler.
The share swap will allow the Greek bottler to move from Greece to Switzerland and list primarily on the London Stock Exchange.
The Athens stock exchange suspended trade in Coca Cola Hellenic shares until the share swap is completed. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Says it issues new shares via private placement and raises 230 million yuan in total, for funding acquisition and projects