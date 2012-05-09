British vote upset leaves European shares in choppy waters
ATHENS May 9 Coca-Cola Hellenic (CCH) , the world's second-largest bottler of Coca-Cola Co , said on Wednesday it would propose a capital return to its shareholders of 0.34 euro per share.
"As a separate item, Coca-Cola Hellenic also announces a proposal for a further decrease in the par value of the Company's shares by approximately 55 million euros, or 0.15 euros per share, in order to extinguish accumulated losses in an equal amount," CCH said in a statement.
CCH said the proposal would be subject to approval by shareholders at an annual general meeting on June 25.
CCH buys syrup concentrate from Coca-Cola and bottles and distributes drinks including Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta in 27 countries in Europe and also in Nigeria.
CCH is expected to reveal a sharply wider first-quarter net loss on Thursday, hurt by depressed demand in Greece and rising input costs. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Will Waterman)
By Krisztina Than and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, June 9 The Czech crown hit its highest level since the central bank removed its cap on the currency in April, boosted on Friday by higher than expected May inflation data which pointed to possible monetary tightening later this year.