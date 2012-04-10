ATHENS, April 10 Coca-Cola Hellenic (CCH)
, Coca-Cola's No.2 bottler worldwide, dismissed on
Tuesday a press report that soft drinks it recalled last month
contained a substance which could be dangerous to public health.
In February, CCH, which is active in 27 countries in Europe
and also in Nigeria, removed from the market some of its
Coca-Cola and Sprite plastic and glass bottles produced at a
Greek unit, citing an unusual taste.
A report on Proto Thema newspaper over the weekend said the
drinks could cause serious health problems if consumed in large
quantities.
"These specific products never posed a risk to public
health. This has been confirmed in laboratory tests by the
country's chemistry laboratory and certified international and
Greek scientific organisations," CCH said in a statement.
A Greek prosecutor ordered a preliminary investigation on
Tuesday following the report.
The country's food regulator had said in February that
consumers had complained about a bad taste and odour in CCH's
soft drinks, which the bottler attributed to the presence of two
chemical substances, dicholorophenol 2.4 and 2.6.
But the bottler said the beverages were safe and that it had
preventively pulled them from the market.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)