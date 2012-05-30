LONDON, May 30 (IFR) - Hellenic Telecommunications
Organization (OTE), a perfectly healthy Greek company, has
become the weapon of choice for investors betting that Greece
will leave the euro by year's end.
Five-year credit protection on the company has tripled since
March, as investors use its credit default swaps (CDS) as a
proxy for betting that the collapse of the euro is imminent.
Although rated B/B- by S&P and Fitch, respectively, OTE
is viewed by most analysts as fundamentally sound. It
is 40% owned by Deutsche Telekom, gets around a third
of its revenues abroad, and should have liquidity to tide it
over the next few years.
But it is also based in the country that has been the bane
of financial markets for the past two years - and now has the
eurozone teetering on the brink of collapse.
"OTE is the only liquid Greek CDS out there, so people
are trading it as a proxy for Greece leaving the euro," said
Michael Hampden-Turner, credit strategist at Citigroup.
"Some are convinced that its fundamentals are strong and it
will survive short-term. But the majority feel that if Greece
were to exit, then OTE would almost certainly default too, which
is why it's trading at recovery levels," he said.
Five-year Hellenic Telecom CDS reached a record wide of
3,846 basis points (bp) on May 18 from 1,254bp in mid-March,
shortly after Greece pulled off the largest sovereign
restructuring in history by shaving around 100 billion euros off
its national debt.
One-year CDS - which has become a particular focus due to
fears over an imminent Greek departure from the eurozone - now
trades at 36 points upfront. In other words, an investor would
have to pay 3.6 million euros on day one to buy protection on 10
million euros of notional, with 500,000 euros of coupon payments
due over the course of the year.
Hellenic Telecom has long been a mainstay of the credit
index markets. It was in the iTraxx Main Europe index Series one
to 14 and iTraxx Crossover Series 15 to 17, with an equivalent
of $1.7 billion and $407 million notional outstanding in each
set of indices respectively.
The net notional of single-name CDS on OTE stands at $1.14
billion, with loans outstanding of $1.13 billion.
At the same time, there are increasingly fewer ways to play
a Greek exit without having to resort to expensive and
unpredictable proxy trades such as shorting peripheral
countries.
CDS on Greece itself is still not trading since the
contracts were triggered in March and there are few other
reference entities that offer enough liquidity to play around
with.
Despite trading at such wide levels, dealers report CDS on
OTE is relatively liquid, and that trades of $5-10 million pass
through the market without too much fanfare.
"There's a relatively hefty amount in indices
and the single-name CDS was always widely traded - so in all,
has more net notional outstanding than the sovereign had,"
Hampden-Turner said.
GOOD COMPANY, TROUBLED COUNTRY
Investors see the company's fate inextricably linked to
Greece's, which is set to undergo another round of elections on
June 17 following an inconclusive vote in May.
"The equity market is still debating whether OTE will issue
a dividend this year," said Andrew Sheets, head of European
credit strategy at Morgan Stanley.
"The credit world is debating about whether it faces an
imminent default. Credit markets are pricing in a great deal of
systemic risk that has little to do with the firm's underlying
fundamentals."
Sheets highlights OTE's CDS curve, which shows the market
reckons Hellenic Telecom's annual default probability is higher
over the next year than it is over the next three.
"Our economists put the chances of a Greek exit at 35%,
which is probably lower than what is implied by CDS on OTE," he
said.
Credit traders believe OTE should be able to weather a Greek
exit, thanks to support from its German parent, although one
said it was "50-50" whether they would file for bankruptcy.
"We don't really know what precedent to go by," said Morgan
Stanley's Sheets. "Deutsche Telecom owns a significant stake in
OTE, but when Argentina defaulted, France Telecom and Telecom
Italia let their local subsidiary default despite they
themselves being stronger credits."
(Reporting by Christopher Whittall)