NEW YORK, March 9 Greece triggered the
payment on default insurance contracts by using legislation that
forces losses on all private creditors, the International Swaps
and Derivatives Association said on Friday.
Greece said it would use this legislation, known as a
collective action clause, to force private creditors into a bond
swap. This follows creditors' voluntary tendering of 85.8
percent of the 177 billion euros in bonds regulated by Greek
law. The use of CACs should boost participation to 95.7
percent.
The ruling means a maximum of $3.16 billion of net
outstanding Greek credit default swap contracts could be paid
out, though the actual amount is likely to be lower because
bondholders do not lose all their original investment.
The payout is not immediate and the exact amount of money
changing hands will be determined by an auction procedure which
is expected to take place in the coming weeks.