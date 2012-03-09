By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, March 9 The head of the
International Swaps and Derivatives Association, the arbiter of
rules governing the sale and use of credit default swaps, said
on Friday he does not see a big market impact from the payout of
insurance payments on Greek debt.
Earlier on Friday, ISDA said Greece triggered the payment on
CDS, which act as insurance contracts on defaults or credit
restructurings, because it passed legislation that retroactively
forced losses on all private creditors from its recent debt swap
deal.
"Based on all this, we do not foresee a significant impact
from the Greek credit event on the financial markets. The
amounts of exposure are relatively small," Robert Pickel, chief
executive officer of ISDA said in a conference call with
reporters. "They are known and they are very public, and most of
this exposure is collateralized."
The "credit event" ruling means a maximum of $3.16 billion
of net outstanding Greek credit default swap contracts could be
paid out, though the actual amount is likely to be lower because
bondholders are not losing all of their original investment.