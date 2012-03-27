By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, March 27 Investors who bought
protection against a Greek credit default and restructuring
collected a total of $2.89 billion against losses they suffered
in a Greek debt swap, the Depository Trust & Clearing
Corporation said on Tuesday.
The CDS payments make up the difference between the recovery
rate of 21.50 euro cents determined at an auction to set the
value of new Greek bonds and the full face value of Greek debt.
Greece's debt swap aimed to cut the Hellenic Republic's debt
by 100 billion euros, the largest sovereign restructuring in
history. It aims to reduce the debt from 160 percent of its
annual economic output to 120 percent by 2020.
The International Swaps and Derivatives Association said on
March 9 that the decision by its EMEA (Europe, Middle East,
Africa) Determinations Committee to declare a credit event that
triggered the payouts was unanimous.
ISDA said its decision was based on Greece's use of
collective action clauses to amend the law governing terms of
government-issued bonds "such that the right of all holders of
the Affected Bonds to receive payments has been reduced."
Collective action clauses are rules governing bond
agreements whereby a certain majority of bondholders can force a
minority to accept terms of a restructuring or swap.
The retroactive inclusion of CACs meant the losses were
forced on all investors holding bonds governed by Greek law.
Greece's finance ministry said creditors tendered 85.8
percent of the 177 billion euros in bonds regulated by Greek
law. This would reach 95.7 percent of all privately-held Greek
debt with the use of CACs to enforce the deal on creditors who
refused to take part voluntarily.
Greece's debt restructuring cleared the way for a 130
billion euro rescue from the euro zone.
Transfer of the CDS payout to investors occurred March 26,
DTCC said in its statement.
According to DTCC, since it began tracking credit default
swaps in 2003, the only other sovereign credit event to trigger
a payout was Ecuador in January 2009 with a net notional amount
of $473 million.