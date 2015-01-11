ATHENS Jan 11 Greece's central bank said on
Sunday that the situation with deposit outflows from the country
was under control, as it tried to reassure markets ahead of a
Jan. 25 snap election.
Greek media have reported that there have been significant
deposit outflows in recent days due to political uncertainty two
weeks ahead of early elections.
Opinion polls show that the radical leftist Syriza party
maintains its lead over the ruling conservatives.
"After reports about deposit outflows from the country's
banks, the Bank of Greece notes that the situation is under full
control," the central bank said in a statement.
"The Bank of Greece along with the European Central Bank are
monitoring closely the developments and intervene whenever this
is necessary," it said.
The central bank said the ECB has been offering credit
facilitation to countries that were on a fiscal adjustment
programme since 2010, a policy which is not affected by
political developments.
The ECB has helped out Greek banks by exempting them from
requirements on the collateral it accepts for access to funding.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by David Clarke)