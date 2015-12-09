(Corrects estimate for additional eligible collateral to 15 bln
from 13 bln)
LONDON Dec 9 The reinstatement of a waiver to
allow Greek banks to swap the country's government bonds for
ultra-cheap European Central Bank funding is under
consideration, Greece's deputy central bank governor said on
Wednesday.
Speaking at an event organised by OMFIF in London, Ioannis
Mourmouras said the reinstatement of the waiver for Greek bonds
is "on (ECB President) Mario Draghi's agenda", adding Draghi had
mentioned it publicly back in September.
He also said that if the 'haircuts' -- the amount the ECB
deducts from the face value of Greek bonds as an insurance
policy -- were returned to levels seen in 2012, it would give
Greek banks an additional 15 billion euros of ECB eligible
collateral.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by John Geddie)