ATHENS, June 11 Greece's former Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras is set to become the country's new central bank governor for the next six years, the Bank of Greece said in a statement on Wednesday.

"It is announced that the General Council of the Bank of Greece, in view of the departure of Governor George Provopoulos after the expiry of his term on June 19, 2014, unanimously decided in a meeting today to recommend to the cabinet the appointment of Yannis Stournaras to the post of governor," the Bank of Greece said in a statement posted on its web site. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)