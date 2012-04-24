ATHENS, April 24 Greece's economy will contract
by a steeper-than-expected 5 percent this year, the country's
central bank chief said in a speech to the bank's shareholders
on Tuesday.
The central bank in March had forecast a 4.5 percent
contraction in the economy this year.
Bank of Greece chief George Provopoulos said the
country must stick to its reform and fiscal adjustment
commitments under a bailout plan agreed with its euro zone
partners and the IMF to return the economy to growth.
He also warned that the country's membership in the euro
zone was at stake if it failed to follow through on its pledges
to reform, especially after national elections on May 6.
"If following the election doubts emerge about the new
government and society's will to implement the programme, the
current favourable prospects will reverse," he said.
He said the euro zone was set for a mild recession this year
which could deepen if the debt crisis escalates.