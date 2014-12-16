ATHENS Dec 16 Greece's central bank slightly
raised its forecast for economic growth this year to 0.7 percent
and predicted growth of 2.5 percent in 2015, but warned
political consensus was needed to ensure a return to steady
growth.
"The immediate elimination of uncertainty on the domestic
front and the commitment to advancing reforms are prerequisites
for strengthening both economic growth and employment and for
the country's definitive exit from the crisis," the Bank of
Greece said in its interim monetary policy report.
The bank had previously predicted 0.5 percent growth for
this year.
It also said Greece still needs the support of a reliable
precautionary credit line from its European partners until it
can cover its funding needs from markets after its bailout
programme ends.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)