ATHENS Dec 16 Greece's economy will expand by 2.5 percent next year after growing by a marginal 0.1 percent this year, helped by investment, consumption and exports, the country's central bank said on Friday.

In its interim monetary policy report released on Friday, the Bank of Greece said that the country has made headway in implementing reforms agreed under an international bailout signed up last year.

"Under no circumstances should this progress be halted," it said in the report. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Theodora Arvanitidou; Editing by Hugh Lawson)