ATHENS, July 7 Greece's newly appointed central
bank chief said on Monday that political uncertainty around a
presidential election scheduled for 2015 is the main risk to the
debt-laden country's economic recovery.
Yannis Stournaras, the former finance minister, reiterated
that he expected moderate growth of about 0.5 percent of GDP
this year, but in his first comments on politics since taking
over as central bank governor last month said there were still
downside risks to the economic outlook.
"The main risk is due to political uncertainty, related to
the election of a new president in early 2015," Stournaras told
investors at a Eurobank forum. Other challenges included a
slowdown in the global economy and geopolitical risks in Russia
and Ukraine, which could hurt exports, he said.
Bailed out twice by the European Union and International
Monetary Fund, Greece relies on loans from its foreign creditors
to stay afloat, in exchange for austerity measures that have
pushed unemployment to record levels and deepened a six-year
recession.
Austerity fatigue has put pressure on Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras' coalition government, which controls 153 deputies in
the 300-seat parliament and has ruled out a snap election. But a
presidential vote in early 2015 may muddy the political scene
and force the government to early elections.
Greek law says parliament must be dissolved if no
presidential candidate secures 180 parliamentary votes - a level
of backing that is not guaranteed for Samaras.
The country's main opposition, the radical left Syriza
party, which won the most Greek seats in the EU parliament in
May, has said it plans to block the vote.
Stournaras said on Monday that reforms must continue in
order to ensure recovery but active labour market policies could
mitigate the impact of unemployment and should be a priority,
along with measures to strengthen the social safety net.
He also warned that the accumulation of non-performing loans
was the top challenge faced by the banking sector, but added
that a return to growth and falling unemployment should improve
borrowers ability to pay back their debts.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by
Sonya Hepinstall)