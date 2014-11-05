ATHENS Nov 5 Greece can use the remaining 11.5 billion euros in its bank rescue fund as a precautionary credit line when it exits its EU/IMF bailout, the country's central bank chief told Greek newspaper Ta Nea on Wednesday.

"Excluding a small amount that must remain (at the fund) as a security cushion for unforeseen credit system risks, the largest part of this sum could be used as a precautionary credit line and be returned to the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)," Bank of Greece Chief Yannis Stournaras told the paper.

Greece aims to exit its euro zone bailout at the end of the year and Stournaras's view echoes that of the country's finance minister. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)