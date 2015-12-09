LONDON Dec 9 Athens should concentrate on getting the grace periods on its existing bailout loans extended and converting variable rates on future funding to low-cost fixed rates, the country's deputy central bank governor said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an OMFIF event in London, Ioannis Mourmouras, said the Greek government should focus on negotiating this kind of debt relief from its European lenders, rather than the direct write-downs some leftist lawmakers previously called for.

He also proposed that corporate tax should be cut to 15 percent between 2017 and 2020 and locked at that rate until 2025 to revive economic growth.

