By George Georgiopoulos

ATHENS, June 25 Greece's nominee for central bank chief, Yannis Stournaras, said on Wednesday the battered economy was set for mild growth of 0.5 percent in 2014 after its deep six-year slump.

"After a four-year fiscal adjustment the economy is stabilising," he told a confirmation hearing in parliament.

The former finance minister, whose austerity policies were aimed at Greece's twin deficits - the budget and current account gaps - also said it was too early to say how the European Central Bank's health check this autumn would affect the country's twice- recapitalised top four lenders.

"At this moment we do not know what impact (the ECB's stress test) will have, the results will be released by the end of autumn," Stournaras told a parliamentary committee that comments on central bank governor appointments.

Greece's top four lenders - National, Piraeus , Eurobank and Alpha have all returned to capital markets with share and bond issues as international investors warm to economic recovery prospects.

All will be part of a euro-zone wide asset quality review (AQR) and ECB stress test later this year, billed as the toughest banks have ever gone through.

The review aims to encourage banks to recognise losses on loans or investments that have gone bad, allowing them to regain investors' trust and freeing up capacity to grant new loans to help the euro zone's fragile economic recovery.

In a sign that the pace of loan impairments is slowing, Stournaras said banks' non-performing credit reached about 77 billion euros ($104.69 billion) or 33.5 percent of their books at the end of the first quarter from 32 percent last year.

Lawmakers from the leftist Syriza party, which opposed Stournaras on his austerity policies, voted against his nomination saying he would promote the same policies while deputies from the ruling coalition said they were in favour.

"How do you see your role at the Bank of Greece, as the long arm of the prime minister?" Syriza lawmaker Papagiotis Lafazanis asked Stournaras, who defended his policies saying that economic stability and growth go hand-in-hand. ($1 = 0.7355 Euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)