ATHENS Dec 30 Greece would experience disastrous consequences if it returned to the drachma, the country's central banker said in an interview with Sunday's Kathimerini newspaper, warning that such a move would mean a 60 to 70 percent devaluation.

"A return to the drachma would mean real hell, at least in the first years," Bank of Greece Governor George Provopoulos told the paper.

"Living standards would plunge. The new currency would be significantly devalued, possibly by up to 60-70 percent."