ATHENS Jan 19 Greece must implement structural reforms to secure its membership in the euro zone or risk dire consequences, its central bank governor warned on Thursday.

"If we ignore reality this time, the outcome will be a given: the country will become economically and politically isolated," Bank of Greece Governor George Provopoulos said at an event hosted by economic research foundation IOBE.

He said Greece must put into action reforms required for it to stay in the euro zone, pointing to changes that will require broad social and political consensus.