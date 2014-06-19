ATHENS, June 19 China is ramping up purchases of
Greek bonds and will remain a long-term investor when Greece
issues new debt, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday, in a show
of support for the debt-laden country.
"We have never abandoned the Greek bond market but we are
increasing our purchases," Li said, speaking through an
interpreter, at the start of a three-day visit to Greece.
"I have expressed my will to (Greek Prime Minister Antonis)
Samaras that when Greece will issue new Greek bonds, China will
continue being a long-term and responsible investor."
Athens returned to the bond markets in April after a
four-year exile and is expected to issue debt again this summer.
Li also said the global economic recovery "still has many
uncertainties and faces many challenges". He said China's
economic growth target of 7.5 percent this year was "logical"
and reiterated a CPI growth target of 3.5 percent.
"The Chinese economy is under pressure but it is still
growing at a steady pace," he said.
