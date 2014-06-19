* Premier says global economy facing challenges
* Li reiterates China's 2014 growth and CPI targets
* Says China will remain long-term investor in Greek bonds
* Countries expected to sign trade and investment deals
(Adds details and background)
By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, June 19 China signalled it would buy
bonds when Greece issues debt again, in a show of support for a
financially-stricken nation that hopes to become a gateway into
Europe for Chinese products.
Kicking off a three-day visit to Greece, Chinese Premier Li
Keqiang pledged to remain a long-term investor in Greek bonds
and reiterated growth and CPI targets for the Chinese economy,
though he warned the global economy remained uncertain.
"The Chinese economy is under pressure but it is still
growing at a steady pace," Li, speaking through an interpreter,
told a news conference. "Certainly, the global economic recovery
still has many uncertainties and faces many challenges."
He said Chinese economic growth of 7.5 percent this year was
"logical" and reiterated a CPI growth target of 3.5 percent.
Bailed out twice after nearly going bankrupt, Greece is
hoping Chinese investment will help spur its battered economy to
growth again. China, in turn, sees Greece's strategic location
as a portal into both Europe and Africa for the distribution of
Chinese products.
"We have never abandoned the Greek bond market, but we are
increasing our purchases," Li said.
"I have expressed my will to (Greek Prime Minister Antonis)
Samaras that when Greece will issue new Greek bonds, China will
continue being a long-term and responsible investor."
Li's comments fell short of an explicit commitment to buy
Greek bonds when Athens next issues debt. His predecessor, Wen
Jiabao, made a similar promise on a trip to Athens in 2010 but
there has been no confirmation China has acted on the pledge.
Buoyed by yields at a 4-1/2 year low and prospects of an
economic recovery taking root, Athens returned to the bond
markets in April after a four-year exile and is expected to
issue debt again this summer.
The two countries signed trade and investment deals worth
over $5 billion, including a $1.2 billion cooperation deal with
renewable firm Terna Energy and a $1.5 billion deal with Greek
container ship company Costamare.
Also during his trip to Greece, Li is scheduled to visit the
port of Piraeus on Friday, where Chinese shipping group Cosco
controls two container terminals and is bidding in the port's
privatisation, and then travel to Crete.
Chinese firms are among those vying to build an airport on
the island, strategically located between Europe, Asia and
Africa.
Li, who wrote in a letter to Greek daily Kathimerini that he
was fascinated by Greek mythology as a boy, also promised China
would encourage its companies to play an active part in Greece's
asset sale programme and infrastructure construction.
Li's trip to Greece comes after a trip to Britain where he
pledged China's economy, the world's second-largest behind the
United States, would not suffer a hard landing and grow at a
minimum clip of 7.5 percent.
The International Monetary Fund has recommended that China
adopt an economic growth target of about 7 percent for 2015 and
urged it to avoid further stimulus measures and concentrate on
curtailing financial risks.
Li pledged China would stress reforms.
"When we talk about coordinating the rate of economic
growth, this does not mean we will necessarily take measures,
but we will take precautionary measures," he said. "We attach
great importance to structural reforms."
(Additional reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Karolina
Tagaris; Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Andrew Roche)