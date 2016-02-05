* China's COSCO eyes Greek rail network - sources
* Already sole bidder for Greece's Piraeus Port
* Buying both would give COSCO a European transhipment hub
By Angeliki Koutantou and Brenda Goh
ATHENS/SHANGHAI, Feb 5 China's COSCO is expected
to make an offer for Greece's rail network after becoming the
sole bidder for the country's largest port, two people familiar
with the matter said, as the state owned shipping giant forges
ahead with a plan to build a European transhipment hub.
Buying TRAINOSE and Piraeus Port would give COSCO
maritime connections to the Suez Canal and rail links
to the Balkans and central and Eastern Europe.
Bolstered by December's merger with China Shipping Group
, COSCO's focus on Greece is about building market
share at a time of anguish in a bruised and oversupplied
shipping sector, industry sources said.
It also fits with China's "One Belt, One Road" policy of
building a modern Silk Road to boost trade and create an outlet
for Chinese industrial powerhouses caught up in the global
downturn and slower growth at home.
COSCO was unchallenged in its $400 million offer for a 67
percent stake in Piraeus Port last month and is set to be named
the preferred investor.
But it could face competition for the rail network,
including from U.S. railroad holding company Watco, one of the
individuals said, after Greece relaunched the tender in an
effort to drum up more interest. TRAINOSE has an estimated value
of dozens of millions of euros.
"COSCO and Watco are interested in TRAINOSE," said the
source, who declined to be identified. "There is also a Greek
group which is interested and is looking for a partner."
A COSCO spokeswoman declined to comment on prospective bids
for other Greek assets. She said the firm believed buying
Piraeus would improve the port's competitiveness and efficiency,
but declined to elaborate on detailed plans.
Watco could not be reached for comment and the source did
not identify the Greek group.
Privatisation agency HRADF had invited suitors for TRAINOSE,
the sole provider of rail services in Greece, to express
interest from Feb. 1.
Officials in Greece have said it is too early to comment on
specifics, but a sale is almost inevitable: a separate source
close to the matter said that without a sale TRAINOSE could be
forced to return millions of euros in state subsidies to the
European Union.
The leftist government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
opposes privatisations and halted the sale of the port and other
state assets after winning elections in January last year. The
process resumed under a third international bailout of up to 86
billion euros ($94 billion) that was agreed in August.
GROWTH AT PIRAEUS PORT
Piraeus Port, near Athens, has flourished under the
management of Cosco Pacific, a listed COSCO unit that
took over under a 30-year concession in 2009.
It has been credited with growing container throughput from
166,000 twenty foot equivalent units (TEU) in 2009 to almost 3
million TEU in 2014.
"Piraeus is already a success. To develop it further, one
condition is that the infrastructure connections with other
parts of Europe must be developed," said Frans-Paul van der
Putten, senior research fellow at Dutch think-tank Clingendael.
COSCO is also among the investors expected to bid for the
development and operation of a 250 million euro Greek freight
centre with access to the national railway network and Piraeus
Port, a Greek government official said on Wednesday. Binding
bids are expected to be submitted by May 31.
Piraeus, a gateway for COSCO and other Asian groups, is a
faster route from Asia than northern European alternatives, and
COSCO already attracts multinationals like Huawei and
Samsung Electronics distributing into Europe and
beyond.
It has a 2013 deal with TRAINOSE and U.S. electronics maker
Hewlett-Packard , which uses Piraeus as the main
distribution centre for its products in Europe.
"I think any port or related investments around the
Mediterranean - not just in Greece but also in Turkey, North
Africa and the Black Sea - will be of interest," said Jonathan
Beard, vice president at transport consultancy ICF International
in Hong Kong.
Cosco Pacific owns stakes in terminals at the Suez Canal and
Antwerp in Belgium, while rival Merchants Holdings has
interests in terminals in Malta, Morocco and France.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Brenda Goh, with
additional reporting by Jonathan Saul in LONDON, Renee Maltezou
in ATHENS and Keith Wallis in SINGAPORE; Editing by Dean Yates
and Clara Ferreira Marques)