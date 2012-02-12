ATHENS Feb 12 Historic cinemas, cafes and shops went up in flames on Sunday as Greek riot police struggled to pin down black-masked anti-austerity protesters roaming around central Athens.

As lawmakers prepared to vote on an EU/IMF bailout to save Greece from a messy bankruptcy, a Reuters photographer saw the buildings engulfed in flames and huge plumes of smoke rose in the night sky.

Youths fought with police outside parliament for hours.