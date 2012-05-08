ATHENS May 8 One small Greek party pledged its
support on Tuesday to the Left Coalition's effort to form an
anti-bailout coalition government after Sunday's inconclusive
election.
"I told him that if he wants he can go ahead with a
government of leftist parties, with the support of the
Democratic Left," party leader Fotis Kouvelis said after meeting
Left Coalition leader Alexis Tsipras.
Tsipras was given a mandate on Tuesday to form a government
after his party came second in Sunday's election.
The Democratic Left won 19 seats and the Left Coalition 52,
which even put together is far short of a majority in the
300-seat parliament. The Communist KKE party has said it would
not take part in any coalition government.