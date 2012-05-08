ATHENS May 8 One small Greek party pledged its support on Tuesday to the Left Coalition's effort to form an anti-bailout coalition government after Sunday's inconclusive election.

"I told him that if he wants he can go ahead with a government of leftist parties, with the support of the Democratic Left," party leader Fotis Kouvelis said after meeting Left Coalition leader Alexis Tsipras.

Tsipras was given a mandate on Tuesday to form a government after his party came second in Sunday's election.

The Democratic Left won 19 seats and the Left Coalition 52, which even put together is far short of a majority in the 300-seat parliament. The Communist KKE party has said it would not take part in any coalition government.