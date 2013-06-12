ATHENS, June 12 The junior partners in Greece's
ruling coalition demanded the reopening of shuttered state
broadcaster ERT on Wednesday and called for a meeting with Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras to resolve the issue.
"ERT undoubtedly must be reformed and restructured, it must
be upgraded but it is essential that this happens while ERT is
open," said Fotis Kouvelis, leader of the small Democratic Left
party in the coalition. "It is unacceptable that ERT is shut
while there are still outstanding issues."
He made the comments after a meeting with the leader of the
Socialist PASOK party, Evangelos Venizelos, who also called for
a meeting of political leaders.
The surprise shutdown of ERT has exposed major divisions in
Samaras's fragile three-party coalition that came to power last
year.