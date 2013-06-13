(Changes time of meeting to 1500 GMT from 1300 GMT)

ATHENS, June 13 Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will meet his coalition partners on Monday, his office said on Thursday, in a bid to find a way a out of a growing political crisis over the sudden closure of state broadcaster ERT.

The meeting - which Samaras's junior coalition partners had demanded alongwith a repeal of the decision to close ERT - will take place at 1500 GMT, his office said.

Greek workers staged a nationwide strike on Thursday to protest the closure as backlash against the decision grows. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Karolina Tagaris, editing by Deepa Babington)