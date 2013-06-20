ATHENS, June 20 Greece's ruling party leaders
have failed to reach agreement on how to resume public
broadcasts more than a week after state broadcaster ERT was
abruptly taken off air, Democratic Left leader Fotis Kouvelis
said on Thursday.
Kouvelis said his proposal for a reformed broadcaster was
rejected by Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, who met his two
coalition partners for third time this week to resolve a
nine-day political impasse over ERT's closure on June 11.
Samaras wants a transitional broadcaster run by only a few
staff that will air a few ready-made programmes. His allies want
ERT to reopen exactly as it was before until the smaller version
is launched.