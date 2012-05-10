(Corrects to show loss in second paragraph)
ATHENS May 10 Coca-Cola Hellenic (CCH)
, the world's second-largest bottler of Coca-Cola Co.
soft drinks, posted a wider than expected loss in the
first quarter, hurt by austerity in debt-laden Greece and Italy
and higher commodity costs.
The Athens-based company, with operations in 27 countries in
Europe and in Nigeria, said on Thursday comparable net loss came
in at 19 million euros ($24.57 million), higher than analysts'
average 14.2 million euro forecast in a Reuters poll.
The bottler said the volume of unit cases sold dropped by 2
percent year-on-year to 425 million.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)