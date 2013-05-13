DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
ATHENS May 13 Greece will hit its fiscal targets this year and next but needs additional savings to meet its bailout requirements in 2015 and 2016, the European Commission said.
The findings add to evidence that the country is back on track to cut its deficit after nearly crashing out of the euro zone last year, when reforms stalled during a political crisis.
