ATHENS Feb 13 Greek political party
leaders must give written commitments by Wednesday to implement
austerity measures passed by parliament early on Monday,
government spokesman Pantelis Kapsis said.
The euro zone has demanded that major party chiefs give such
undertakings so that the package of pay, pension and job cuts -
the price for an EU/IMF bailout for Greece- will continue to be
implemented whoever forms the next government after elections
expected in April.
"Political leaders must give written commitments by
Wednesday, possibly in a letter," Kapsis told reporters.