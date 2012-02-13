ATHENS Feb 13 Greek political party leaders must give written commitments by Wednesday to implement austerity measures passed by parliament early on Monday, government spokesman Pantelis Kapsis said.

The euro zone has demanded that major party chiefs give such undertakings so that the package of pay, pension and job cuts - the price for an EU/IMF bailout for Greece- will continue to be implemented whoever forms the next government after elections expected in April.

"Political leaders must give written commitments by Wednesday, possibly in a letter," Kapsis told reporters.