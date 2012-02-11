ATHENS Feb 11 Greek conservative leader
Antonis Samaras said on Saturday that all his party's lawmakers
must vote for an IMF/EU bailout law or face being dropped as
parliamentary candidates.
"This is obviously an issue of party discipline," Samaras
told a parliamentary committee, saying anyone who opposed the
bailout "will not be a candidate in the next election".
His New Democracy party, which backs the coalition of Prime
Minister Lucas Papademos, is the second biggest in parliament.
The small far-right LAOS party has withdrawn from the cabinet
and some members of the socialist PASOK party have threatened to
oppose the austerity package when parliament votes on it on
Sunday.