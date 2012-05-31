ATHENS, May 31 Greece's pro-bailout conservatives have a 1.8 percentage point lead over their leftist rivals, a poll showed on Thursday ahead of a repeat national election next month that could determine the country's future in the euro zone. The MARC/Alpha TV poll put support for the conservative New Democracy party at 28.8 percent while SYRIZA, which opposes the country's international bailout, came second with 27 percent. The Socialist PASOK party, which also backs the bailout, came third with 13.9 percent. The result would give New Democracy and PASOK a combined 14-seat majority in the 300-member parliament, according to the poll. Below is a table of recent poll results: Agency Date ND SYRIZA PASOK I.G. KKE D.L. G.D. * *MARC 31/5 28.8 27.0 13.9 7.0 6.3 5.9 4.6 ALCO 31/5 25.0 22.7 12.5 6.5 5.0 5.2 4.5 *D.RC 31/5 28.4 25.6 13.9 7.0 5.7 6.2 5.4 *Pulse 30/5 27.0 27.0 14.5 7.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 *VPRC 30/5 26.5 30.0 12.5 7.5 5.5 7.5 4.5 GPO 30/5 23.4 22.1 13.5 7.4 5.9 5.1 4.2 *Pulse 26/5 26.5 26.0 15.5 7.5 5.0 5.5 5.5 *MARC 26/5 27.7 25.5 15.2 7.7 5.5 6.3 4.4 *Alco 26/5 25.6 22.9 14.0 6.4 5.6 4.6 4.6 Kapa 26/5 25.8 20.1 13.0 5.4 6.3 5.3 5.2 *MRB 26/5 27.1 25.6 14.7 7.7 5.2 6.1 5.2 *Metr. 25/5 27.0 27.2 14.8 7.2 5.2 6.2 4.9 *VPRC 25/5 26.0 28.5 12.5 7.0 3.0 7.0 5.5 RASS 25/5 23.6 21.4 13.1 5.8 4.8 6.2 3.8 *D.RC 24/5 29.4 28.8 13.3 6.6 5.8 4.1 6.4 *P.I. 24/5 26.0 30.0 15.5 8.0 5.0 6.5 4.0 *P.I. 19/5 24.0 28.0 15.0 8.0 5.0 7.0 4.5 *Alco 19/5 23.1 21.4 13.5 7.3 5.2 6.0 3.8 *MRB 19/5 24.4 23.8 14.5 8.5 5.9 6.9 5.8 *Metr. 19/5 23.8 25.1 17.4 7.8 5.8 6.3 4.8 *MARC 17/5 26.1 23.7 14.9 8.1 5.8 6.3 4.8 *Pulse 17/5 21.5 24.5 15.5 8.0 6.0 6.0 6.0 VPRC 16/5 14.5 20.3 10.9 3.7 4.4 6.1 2.2 Kapa 13/5 18.1 20.5 12.2 8.4 6.5 5.0 5.8 *Metr. 12/5 21.7 25.5 14.6 10.5 5.3 5.4 4.7 *MARC 10/5 20.3 27.7 12.6 10.2 7.0 4.9 5.7 Elect. 6/5 18.9 16.8 13.2 10.6 8.5 6.1 7.0 *Poll result effectively excludes undecided voters and those who refused to say how they will vote, to project how the poll data would translate into an actual vote result. ** Date of publication ND: New Democracy (Conservative, pro-bailout) SYRIZA: Left Coalition (Leftist, anti-bailout) PASOK: Panhellenic Socialist Movement (pro-bailout) I.G.: Independent Greeks (conservative, anti-bailout) KKE: Communists (anti-bailout) D.L.: Democratic Left (moderate left, anti-austerity) G.D.: Golden Dawn (far-right, anti-bailout) (Reporting Harry Papachristou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)