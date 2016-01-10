ATHENS Jan 10 Greek conservatives elected
Kyriakos Mitsotakis as their new leader on Sunday, hoping he can
revive their fortunes and challenge leftist Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras, still popular despite opting for austerity.
The conservative New Democracy party seeks to recover from
its heavy election defeat in September, when Greeks re-elected
Tsipras' Syriza party amid capital controls on bank deposits and
a harsh third bailout with the country's foreign lenders.
Mitsotakis, a 47-year reformist lawmaker and scion of one of
Greece's most influential political families, is expected to
pile pressure on 41-year-old Tsipras ahead of a crucial
parliamentary vote on pension reform, as part of the first
review of Greece's bailout programme.
Mitsotakis ran second to Vangelis Meimarakis in the first
round of the party leadership election on Dec. 20, contested by
four candidates, and was ahead in Sunday's runoff with 51
percent of the vote with most of the vote counted.
"United, we move ahead to the creative rejuvenation and
expansion (of the party), so that New Democracy becomes the big
centre-right party ... that will provide a reliable alternative
for the country's governance," he said when victory was clear.
The final result will be announced on Monday.
New Democracy ruled Greece alone from 2004 to 2009 but has
seen its popularity wane during the debt crisis. The party lost
an election in January that first brought Tsipras to power and a
second one in September.
An ex-banker who has been a critic of trade union practices
and state waste, Mitsotakis has called Tsipras "a liar" but
also hinted that he could cooperate with him on national issues
on specific terms.
His father Constantinos served as prime minister from 1990
to 1993 and his older sister, Dora Bakoyianni, was foreign
minister from 2006 to 2009.
Meimarakis, a political veteran, took over as interim party
leader in July from former prime minister Antonis Samaras, who
quit in response to a strong 'No' vote in a referendum on the
terms of Greece's third international bailout.
But he stepped down in November, taking responsibility for a
botched ballot to choose a new party chief.
New Democracy initially opposed the country's international
bailouts. But after winning a parliamentary election in 2012 and
forming a coalition with the Socialist PASOK party, it brought
in austerity and unpopular reforms demanded by the country's
international lenders.
On Sunday's, anti-establishment protesters stormed into a
poll station and threw paint in an attack against the
conservative party, which they accused of links with "corrupt
capitalists".
