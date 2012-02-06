* Number of building permits down 34 pct * Construction fell 11.1 pct in 2010 ATHENS, Feb 6 The slump in Greece's construction sector continued in October, statistics service (ELSTAT) data showed on Monday, weighing on the contracting economy which is expected to stay in recession for a fifth successive year in 2012. ELSTAT said a total of 2,628 building permits were issued nationwide in October, 34 percent fewer than in the same month last year. Volume and surface under construction suffered respective drops of 51.4 and 52.7 percent. A key growth driver for Greece's 220 billion euro economy, construction declined 11.1 percent in the whole of 2010 after contracting by 14.2 percent in 2009. Economic activity is projected to have contracted by 6 percent in 2011. Austerity measures demanded by Greece's international lenders for a second bailout will continue to weigh on the sector this year. Cement consumption has dropped to its lowest level in at least 40 years as the deep recession has hit demand for home loans. The government has also cut public investment outlays. According to ELSTAT, building volumes shrank 37.6 percent year-on-year in the 10 months to October last year compared to 2010. ELSTAT provided the following details: *************************************************************** OCTOBER 2011 OCTOBER 2010 Y/Y CHANGE (pct) Volume (m3 '000) 1,476 3,037 -51.4% Surface (m2 '000) 409 865 -52.7% Building permits 2,628 3,982 -34.0% ------------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Stephen Nisbet)