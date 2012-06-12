* Number of building permits down 9.6 pct in March * Building activity volume shrinks 27 pct in year to March ATHENS, June 12 Greece's construction sector slumped again in March, weighing on an economy expected to be in recession for a fifth consecutive year, data from the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) showed on Tuesday. Once a key growth driver for Greece's 215-billion euro ($269 billion) economy, construction has been hit hard by austerity policies to deal with the country's debt crisis. Tighter bank credit coupled with cuts in wages and pensions have squeezed household disposable incomes, weakening demand for new homes, while a property levy to fill state coffers has also taken its toll. ELSTAT said 2,483 building permits were issued in March, 9.6 percent fewer than in the same month a year earlier. The sector declined 28.5 percent in the whole of 2011 based on the number of building permits. Building activity shrank 11.1 percent in 2010 after a 14.2 percent decline in 2009. Almost half Greece's construction workers have lost their jobs since 2007, according to ELSTAT. In the 12 months to March, ELSTAT said building volume was down 27.2 percent year on year, as construction permits fell 17.5 percent. Greece's economy is expected to contract by 5-5.3 percent this year, based on recent central bank and OECD projections. ELSTAT provided the following details: ------------------------------------------------------------- MARCH 2012 MARCH 2011 Y/Y CHANGE (pct) Volume (m3 '000) 1,743 1,740 0.2% Surface (m2 '000) 423 472 -10.4% Building permits 2,483 2,747 -9.6% ------------------------------------------------------------ source: ELSTAT ($1 = 0.7993 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by David Hulmes)