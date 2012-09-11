* Greek building volumes down 12 pct in H1 * Volume has shrunk by 75 pct from 2005 peak ATHENS, Sept 11 Greek construction activity shrank by an annual 12 percent in the first half, leaving the industry on course for a seventh consecutive year of contraction that illustrates the depth of the country's economic slump. Building activity in volume terms contracted to 9 million cubic metres, down from 10.2 million a year earlier, statistics service ELSTAT said on Tuesday. It had stood at 36 million in the first half of 2005, the sector's last year of expansion. Construction is a key growth driver for Greece's 215 billion euro ($285.7 billion) economy, and the sector that has been hit hardest by the austerity policies the government has adopted to tackle the country's debt crisis. Bank lending for mortgages has dried up and property taxes have soared under the country's EU/IMF bailout, sending investment in residential property plummeting. Overall investment, of which real estate is a large part, dropped by a fifth in first-half economic output data published last week. Demand for cement fell to its lowest level since the 1960s, said Greece's biggest cement producer Titan. Almost half of the country's construction workers have lost their jobs since 2007, according to ELSTAT figures. An unsold stock of about 250,000 homes is weighing on the sector. Greece is going through its worst recession since World War Two. Its economy is expected to shrink for a fifth consecutive year in 2012, having contracted by about a fifth since 2007, its last year of expansion. Its government acknowledged on Monday it was having trouble persuading its foreign lenders to accept a plan to save nearly 12 billion euros over the next two years, essential to unlocking the aid payments its needs to avoid bankruptcy. ELSTAT provided the following details: ********************************************************* JUNE 2012 JUNE 2011 Y/Y CHANGE (pct) Volume (m3 '000) 1,111 1,871 -41% Surface (m2 '000) 300 524 -43% Building permits 1,962 3,369 -42% ------------------------------------------------------- JAN-JUNE 2012 JAN-JUNE 2011 Y/Y CHANGE (pct) Volume (m3 '000) 10,210 9,038 -12% Surface (m2 '000) 2,760 2,389 -13% Building permits 16,211 13,358 -18% -------------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by John Stonestreet)