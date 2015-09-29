ATHENS, Sept 29 A Greek businessman has been
arrested and charged with money laundering and bribery as part
of an investigation into suspicious arms deals, court officials
said on Tuesday.
Greece has promised to crack down on corruption and reform
its spendthrift state, which many Greeks blame for the country's
worst debt crisis. Prosecutors are investigating alleged
financial scandals spanning decades in the debt-laden country.
Thomas Liakounakos, who appeared to be a commercial agent
for Swedish company Ericsson in Greece more than a
decade ago, is accused of paying a bribe of up to 2 million
euros ($2.25 million) to a Greek official to secure a deal in
1999, court officials said.
In a statement, Liakounakos strongly denied any wrongdoing.
Ericsson has said it has zero tolerance of corruption.
The Greek order under scrutiny was for the Ericsson airborne
surveillance system Erieye and was worth about 532 million euros
($597 million). Ericsson has subsequently sold its defence
business to Swedish group Saab.
The money was paid through an offshore company which appears
to belong to Liakounakos, the court officials said.
Liakounakos, who was arrested at his Athens home late on
Monday appeared before a prosecutor on Tuesday and will remain
in custody until he formally responds to the charges on Friday.
"I have not bribed, as I have stated repeatedly, any state
official," Liakounakos said in a statement. "My professional
activity has always been transparent and legal and my incomes
evident and taxed in Greece."
The deal was signed under the supervision of then-defence
minister Akis Tsohatzopoulos, who has in the meantime been found
guilty of money laundering.
Antonis Kantas, deputy armaments chief at the Greek Defence
Ministry between 1997 and 2002, has admitted to taking bribes
over arms deals with foreign companies and mentioned Ericsson in
connection with bribes in his court testimony.
Asked about the case, Ericsson did not want to comment on
the arrest but said all related documents were handed over with
the divestment to the buyer, making it impossible for it to
follow up on any claims of wrongdoings.
"Ericsson has zero tolerance against bribes and corruption,"
a spokesperson for the company said in an emailed statement.
"If any of the current claims that these funds have been
misused is correct, it was clearly against our zero tolerance
against corruption policy."
(Reporting by Constantinos Georgizas in Athens and Sven
Nordenstam in Stockholm; Writing by Renee Maltezou)