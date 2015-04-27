ATHENS, April 27 Greek prosecutors have charged seven people with bribery and money-laundering for their role in army deals signed between Athens and German car maker Daimler from 1997 to 2000, court officials said on Monday.

They said investigators suspected senior Daimler executives of giving kickbacks worth at least 2 million euros ($2.2 million) to Greek state officials since 2001 to prepare deals to supply Greece with military vehicles and buses which cost more than 100 million euros.

A Daimler spokeswoman said the company had not been formally informed about the charges, adding that it would assist the Greek authorities in their investigation if requested.

The officials said Daimler had used third parties and offshore bank accounts to carry out the bribes. They also said that judicial authorities from the United States had helped Greece track down the illegal payments.

It was not clear whether those charged, among them the Greek Daimler car dealer, Greek officials and Daimler executives when the contracts were clinched, were still employed by the Greek state or by the German firm.

Greece spent heavily on armaments in recent decades but has cut spending in the last few years, mainly due to its sovereign debt crisis which led to bailouts totalling 240 billion euros by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.

The new leftist government of Alexis Tsipras, which is struggling to avert bankruptcy, has said it wants to overhaul arms procurement procedures to make them more transparent. It has also pledged to investigate previous contracts.

Greece said last month it would seek more than 100 million euros ($110 million) in damages from German defence companies which officials said paid bribes to win arms deals. (1 US dollar = 0.9228 euro) (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Gareth Jones)