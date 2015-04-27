ATHENS, April 27 Greek prosecutors have charged
seven people with bribery and money-laundering for their role in
army deals signed between Athens and German car maker Daimler
from 1997 to 2000, court officials said on Monday.
They said investigators suspected senior Daimler executives
of giving kickbacks worth at least 2 million euros ($2.2
million) to Greek state officials since 2001 to prepare deals to
supply Greece with military vehicles and buses which cost more
than 100 million euros.
A Daimler spokeswoman said the company had not been formally
informed about the charges, adding that it would assist the
Greek authorities in their investigation if requested.
The officials said Daimler had used third parties and
offshore bank accounts to carry out the bribes. They also said
that judicial authorities from the United States had helped
Greece track down the illegal payments.
It was not clear whether those charged, among them the Greek
Daimler car dealer, Greek officials and Daimler executives when
the contracts were clinched, were still employed by the Greek
state or by the German firm.
Greece spent heavily on armaments in recent decades but has
cut spending in the last few years, mainly due to its sovereign
debt crisis which led to bailouts totalling 240 billion euros by
the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.
The new leftist government of Alexis Tsipras, which is
struggling to avert bankruptcy, has said it wants to overhaul
arms procurement procedures to make them more transparent. It
has also pledged to investigate previous contracts.
Greece said last month it would seek more than 100 million
euros ($110 million) in damages from German defence companies
which officials said paid bribes to win arms deals.
(1 US dollar = 0.9228 euro)
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by
Gareth Jones)