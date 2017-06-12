ATHENS, June 12 Piraeus Port, operator
of Greece's biggest port and majority-owned by China's COSCO
Shipping, has agreed to team up with the operator of
Shanghai port, the world's largest container port, to promote
container shipping traffic.
Piraeus, COSCO Shipping and Shanghai International Port
Group (SIPG) have agreed to cooperate in project
planning, staff training and information exchange, Piraeus said
in a statement on Monday.
It said the agreement would create synergies to boost trade
and create new business opportunities.
Shanghai is China's main gateway port to the world and had a
throughput of 36.5 million TEUs (20-foot equivalent container
units) in 2015.
"The agreement means that huge quantities of goods will be
transported to Piraeus from Shanghai," Deputy Economy Minister
Stergios Pitsiorlas said on the sidelines of the event.
China has been investing heavily in Greece in recent years.
COSCO bought a 51 percent stake in Piraeus Port for 280.5
million euros ($314 million) last year under its plan to make
Greece a transhipment hub for rapidly growing trade between Asia
and Eastern Europe.
It has the option to buy another 16 percent after five years
once it completes mandatory investments of 300 million euros to
upgrade infrastructure.
COSCO has been managing two of the port's cargo piers since
2009 and has helped Piraeus shoot up the world rankings of
container ports to 44th biggest in 2015 from 93rd in 2010.
Piraeus had a throughput of 3,750 million TEUs last year and
expects this to exceed 4 million this year.
COSCO plans to increase the volume to 5 million by 2018
and aims to also increase cruise traffic from 1
million passengers a year to 1.5 million in the short term.
Under China's plan to generate economic prosperity by
developing a new Silk Road for internatonal trade, China and
Greece agreed last month to boost cooperation in infrastructure,
energy and telecommunications.
($1 = 0.8929 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Greg Mahlich)