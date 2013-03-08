ATHENS, March 8 An unspecified number of former
managers of Greek state utility PPC were charged with
breach of duty on Friday for commissioning a power plant that
lost the company about 100 million euros ($130 million), a court
source said.
PPC commissioned the 250-million euro natural-gas-fired
plant at Aliveri in central Greece in October 2007, in a
contract signed by then-chief executive Takis Athanasopoulos,
who now runs Greece's privatisation agency, HRADF.
"The charges were filed against PPC managers who signed the
contract but don't name any individual," the court official
said. He said the charges alleged breach of duty, which carries
a maximum sentence of life in prison, and that individuals would
be named after a further round of investigation.
PPC declined to comment, saying it has not been officially
informed of any charges. Athanasopoulos was not immediately
available for comment.
The Aliveri plant was completed last year after long delays.
Prosecutors alleged PPC should not have signed the contract
because it knew it would not be able to link it in time to the
natural gas grid, the court official said.
As a result, PPC suffered losses because it had to pay
compensation for delays and other fees to the Greek firms METKA
and DESFA, which built the power station and the
pipeline linking it to the grid. Unnamed METKA managers were
also charged, the official said.
Greece has stepped up prosecutions of politicians and
businessmen in recent months amid rising public anger against a
wealthy elite partly blamed for dragging the country to the
brink of bankruptcy.
A prominent former mayor was sentenced to life in prison
last month for embezzling funds while a former defence minister
was sentenced to eight years for falsely declaring his income.
Criminal charges were also filed this year against the chief
of Greece's statistics agency ELSTAT, Andreas Georgiou, who is
accused of inflating past deficit figures. Georgiou has denied
any wrongdoing and both government officials and the EU
statistics agency Eurostat have come to his defence.
($1 = 0.7644 euros)
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Jon Hemming)