ATHENS Feb 1 The annual pace of credit contraction in Greece was steady in November compared to the previous month, central bank data showed on Wednesday. Total credit shrank 1.2 percent, its pace unchanged from October.

Credit to the government expanded by 2.7 percent year-on-year in November, while lending to businesses and households declined 2.4 percent after a 2.2 contraction in October. ******************************************************

KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y) NOV OCT SEPT AUG

Total credit -1.2 -1.2 -0.9 -0.1

Credit to public sector +2.7 +2.2* +3.7 +4.2*

Credit to business, hholds -2.4 -2.2 -2.2 -1.3

-----------------------------------------------------

source: Bank of Greece

* revised figures