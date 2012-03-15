Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
ATHENS, March 15 The annual pace of credit contraction in Greece accelerated in January compared to the previous month, central bank data showed on Thursday. Total credit shrank 2.1 percent, its pace picking up from a 1.9 percent decline in December. Credit to the government expanded by 1.8 percent year-on-year in January, while lending to businesses and households declined 3.3 percent after a 3.1 contraction in December. ********************************************************* KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y) JAN DEC NOV OCT Total credit -2.1 -1.9 -1.3* -1.2 Credit to public sector +1.8 +2.3 +2.5* +2.2 Credit to business, hholds -3.3 -3.1 -2.4 -2.2 ---------------------------------------------------- * revised figures source: Bank of Greece
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May faced negotiations with a small Northern Irish party to maintain her power after her Conservative Party lost its parliamentary majority in a catastrophic electoral gamble just days before Brexit talks are set to start.