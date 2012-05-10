ATHENS May 10 The annual pace of credit contraction in Greece decelerated in February compared to the previous month, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Total credit shrank 1.4 percent, its pace slowing from a 2.1 percent decline in January.

Credit to the government expanded by 6.6 percent year-on-year in February, while lending to businesses and households declined 3.8 percent after a 3.3 contraction in January.