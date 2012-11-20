ATHENS, Nov 20 Total credit growth in Greece shrank 3.5 percent year-on-year in September, the same pace at which it contracted in the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Tuesday. Weighed down by the country's debt crisis which depleted a large part of banks' capital, Greek credit had shrunk by 4.5 percent in July, its fastest pace of contraction since Athens joined the euro area in 2001. Credit extended to the government was unchanged year-on-year in September, compared with growth of 1.0 percent in the previous month. But lending to businesses and households shrank by 4.5 percent compared to 4.8 percent in August. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y) SEPT AUG JULY JUNE Total credit -3.5 -3.5 -4.5 -4.0 Credit to public sector 0.0 +1.0 -3.3 -3.1 Credit to business, hholds -4.5 -4.8 -4.9 -4.3 ------------------------------------------------------ source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)