ATHENS, Jan 15 Total credit growth in Greece shrank 3.4 percent year-on-year in October, with the pace of decline easing from the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Tuesday. Credit extended to the government rose 1.3 percent in October, compared with growth zero percent in the previous month. Lending to businesses and households shrank 4.8 percent compared to a 4.5 percent contraction in September. ******************************************************** KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y) OCT SEPT AUG JULY Total credit -3.4 -3.5 -3.5 -4.5 Credit to public sector +1.3 0.0 +1.0 -3.3 Credit to business, hholds -4.8 -4.5 -4.8 -4.9 ------------------------------------------------------ source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)